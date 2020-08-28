East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: August 28, 2020

by Justin Tang

Today on East to West, we cover the new consequences of attending or hosting 25 plus person gatherings, how work-study programs are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the workings of the COVID-19 data dashboard and Terrier Transit, the new BU transportation app.

 

FEATURING: Justin Tang

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Katrina Liu, Yvonne Tang

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Allison Pirog, Nathan Lederman, Aaron Velasco

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod, “Ultralounge” by Kevin Macleod

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcast East to West.

