East to West: September 4, 2020

by Justin Tang

Join Justin Tang and Edward Sturm on this Friday, September 4, as we cover a BU professor’s open criticism of Boston University’s Learn from Anywhere model, students’ reports of missing items from UPS storage, changes to MBTA rapid transit fares, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Edward Sturm

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Edward Sturm, Nellie Maloney, Michelle Tian, Katrina Liu

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Cameron Morsberger, Chloe Liu, Melissa Ellin, Katarzyna Jezak, Kyla Denisevich

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod, “Ultralounge” by Kevin Macleod

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcast East to West.

