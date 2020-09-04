East to West: September 4, 2020

Join Justin Tang and Edward Sturm on this Friday, September 4, as we cover a BU professor’s open criticism of Boston University’s Learn from Anywhere model, students’ reports of missing items from UPS storage, changes to MBTA rapid transit fares, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Edward Sturm

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Edward Sturm, Nellie Maloney, Michelle Tian, Katrina Liu

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Cameron Morsberger, Chloe Liu, Melissa Ellin, Katarzyna Jezak, Kyla Denisevich

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod, “Ultralounge” by Kevin Macleod