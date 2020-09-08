East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: September 8, 2020

by Justin Tang

Join us as we cover the protocol when a member of the BU faculty tests positive for COVID-19, how COVID-19 testing has changed depending on the influx of students, how Boston Public School students are adjusting to remote learning, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Edward Sturm, Sarah Wager

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Nellie Maloney, Michelle Tian, Katrina Liu, Yvonne Tang, Sarah Wager

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Inyeong Kim, Aaron Velasco, Daniel Kool, Allison Pierog, Melissa Ellin

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod, “Ultralounge” by Kevin Macleod

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcast East to West.

