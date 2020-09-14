East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: September 14, 2020

by Justin Tang

Join us on East to West today as we discuss the impacts of a national coin shortage on BU students, the College of Fine Arts’ budget cuts, changes to Massachusetts travel restrictions, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Edward Sturm, Sarah Wager

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Sarah Wager, Michelle Tian, Katrina Liu, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Vanessa Bartlett, Melissa Ellin, Julia Ermi, Anne Jonas, Jun Li, Rachel Do

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod, “Ultralounge” by Kevin Macleod

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcast East to West.

