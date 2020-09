The boys sit down with the hosts of WTBU’s ManEater (Charlotte Beatty, Archelle Thelemaque, and Grace Shaver), a weekly radio show dedicated to promoting female and gender non-conforming artists and discussing intersectional feminism, to talk the summer that was, how ridiculous #BlackOutTuesday was, and BU’s wide-spreading network of activism.

Disclaimer:“Clout Chasing” contains language some may find explicit or offensive.