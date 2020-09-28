From shaky start, recently reopened FitRec adapts to meet student needs

The opening of Boston University’s Fitness and Recreation Center has been a welcome sight for students, but gym-goers are still getting used to the adjustments made by the University.

FitRec opened for informal student use on Sept. 19.

James Sullivan, a freshman in the College of Engineering, said his first session at FitRec this semester was challenging with the new restrictions.

“The first time, it was definitely a bit of an experience,” Sullivan said. “It was pretty hectic and really confusing.”

On Sept. 20, the first day Sullivan went, he said the lines to access the free weight rooms resulted in him working out for 30 minutes out of his allotted 90-minute time slot.

After leaving the gym that evening, he said he debated getting a gym membership somewhere off campus.

Although there seemed a shaky beginning to the reopening process, FitRec staff acknowledged this and made changes accordingly.

Kristina Covarrubias, assistant director of marketing and communications, wrote in an email that staff are willing to be flexible and cater to students’ needs.

“One thing we have noticed is that our free weights (benches, bars, dumbbells, hand weights) have been very popular since opening,” Covarrubias wrote. “In response, in just this week, we have created approximately 15 more physically distanced ‘squares’ (with equipment) for individuals who want to work out with free weights.”

Since his first trip there, Sullivan has noticed FitRec’s response and said he approves of the new additions.

“They’ve definitely done a good job expanding the popular weights,” Sullivan said, “increasing the quantity of those.”

Students have also said the new regulations, including modified exercise equipment and limited capacity, have affected the overall mood of the gym.

Ali Husain, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences, has booked a workout time slot at FitRec for every weekday morning since the gym reopened, claiming a new slot in advance each day. He said his current experience at the gym has a “different energy” compared to last year.

“You have a 90-minute window, so everyone’s just kind of in and out, sticks to their routine, follows the rules and heads out,” Husain said. “I wouldn’t say it’s as fun, but it’s there as a service to students at this point, which is good enough.”

Students have been signing up online for 90-minute slot reservations, and are able to make these reservations as far as two weeks ahead, but are limited to booking one per day.

Covarrubias wrote that workout reservation slots have been filling up quickly due to the limited capacity implemented this Fall.

She also wrote that some of these reservations have resulted in “no shows,” meaning people are registering to work out but not coming to the gym on the day and time of the reservation.

Husain said that from what he’s seen, BU students have been following the new COVID-19 guidelines at FitRec.

“Everyone’s wearing masks even while working out and everyone’s doing the usual things,” Husain said. “I feel like the BU student body has been relatively well behaved in that aspect, even at FitRec.”

Covarrubias also wrote students have been “doing a wonderful job” of adhering to safety protocols inside the gym: wearing masks, obeying social distance rules and displaying their green Healthway badge at the entrance.

“We’re so happy to have students back in the facility,” Covarrubias wrote. “But we know that it takes everyone, FitRec staff and student participants, to strictly manage all of the protocols to keep our doors open and our community healthy. What we’ve seen this past week is very encouraging.”