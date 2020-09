Renegade! Renegade!! BU Student and TikTok Star Gabby Policano sits down with the boys to talk having an army of 11 year old fans, reading fan fiction about herself and the horny-as-hell theater student community. Follow her @gabby_policano on TikTok and follow us on Instagram @ carter_farnsworth and @ manooookian

“Clout Chasing” contains language some may find explicit or offensive.