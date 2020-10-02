East to West: Oct. 2, 2020

On today’s episode of East to West, we cover BU’s decision to cancel spring recess, BU parents’ call for the university to care for students’ wellbeing, reactions to Governor Baker’s decision to call in the national guard, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Sarah Wager, Edward Sturm

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Chloe Liu, Madison Mercado, Jun Li, Aaron Velasco, Allison Pirog, Nick Kolev

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod, “Ultralounge” by Kevin Macleod