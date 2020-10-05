East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Oct. 5, 2020

by Justin Tang

On today’s episode of East to West, we discuss how two BU alumni who will be wed at BU beach, BU’s recent postponing of its immunization clinic, reactions to a COVID outbreak at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Angela Yang, Edward Sturm, Jackson Machesky

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Angela Yang, Jackson Machesky, Katrina Liu, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker, Michelle Tian, Kelsey Ffrench

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Angela Yang, Chris Larabee, Anne Jonas, Claire Williams, James Paleologopoulos, Jun Li, Daniel Kool

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod, “Ultralounge” by Kevin Macleod

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcasts "Is It OK if I Record?" and "East to West."

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*