This week’s episode takes on a dense topic: what’s the difference between journalism and social media, and what are some misconceptions we’ve seen around the two? Join us as we share our perspectives on this subject as student journalists and avid news consumers.
“Is It OK if I Record?” is hosted by Justin Tang, Angela Yang, and Sarah Readdean. The show is edited by Justin Tang.
Social Media vs. Journalism | Is It OK if I Record?
