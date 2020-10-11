Is It OK If I Record?, Multimedia, Podcasts

Social Media vs. Journalism | Is It OK if I Record?

by Justin Tang

This week’s episode takes on a dense topic: what’s the difference between journalism and social media, and what are some misconceptions we’ve seen around the two? Join us as we share our perspectives on this subject as student journalists and avid news consumers.
“Is It OK if I Record?” is hosted by Justin Tang, Angela Yang, and Sarah Readdean. The show is edited by Justin Tang.

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcasts "Is It OK if I Record?" and "East to West."

