Riley Villiers & Lexi Matthews, executive producers of BUTV10’s The Vote 2020, their 3-night election coverage, sit down with the boys to sip 4Lokos at 2 p.m. on a Saturday, expose that Armand is difficult to work with, talk the difference between print & broadcast journalists, and finding that perfect status tote bag.

“Clout Chasing” contains language some may find explicit or offensive.