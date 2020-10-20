American Protest: American democracy is facing a potentially violent crisis

President Donald Trump’s political rhetoric has always been dangerous and divisive. He ran his presidential campaign on fear-mongering and racist rallies. He referred to Mexican immigrants as rapists and drug dealers, promoted division based on people’s unchangeable differences and has degraded women countless times.

If you do not believe me, this list details 28 years of sexual remarks, or overall misogynistic attitudes, Trump has expressed. And here are seven detailed instances of Trump being racist if the misogyny was not proof enough.

How can anyone read this documented behavior and believe he is fit for presidency?

While these words carry their own dangers and empower those who believe women and other minorities are below them, the recent push toward violence and fascism has strengthened more than ever before.

Trump has not committed to allowing a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election. This is truly one of the most terrifying things he has ever implied. Democracy rests on the idea of a free election and this statement is nothing but a pure threat against that democracy.

This dialogue is the talking of a power-hungry dictator, and Trump is exactly that. Are we surprised, though? This is the same guy who talks highly of Vladimir Putin.

If these examples were not bad enough, Trump’s plans are threatening the lives of select Democratic politicians throughout the country.

The most recent rise of violence started with an extremist group’s attempted kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Recovered text messages from a Wolverine Watchmen group chat reveal truly appalling language used to describe Whitmer and the planned kidnapping. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam was also on their list to kidnap and remove from office.

The group’s messages show an entire lack of respect for Whitmer not only as a woman, but as a woman in power. To no surprise, their actions align with Trump’s tendency to also disrespect women in power.

Even Anthony Fauci had to increase his personal security because of dangerous threats he is receiving from conspiracists and the stupidity they spew around the internet. Our country is in an unimaginable state.

Trump has accused the upcoming presidential election of being rigged, calling it a stolen election or a coup by the far left. The Crisis Group, which sounds the alarm for potential deadly conflicts all over the world, has said the Nov. 3 election poses a risk of violence. Homeland security has also been paying close attention to potential violence that might arise on Election Day.

A New York Times article reports Trump “has called on supporters to ‘go into the polls and watch very carefully,’ a phrase that some security experts interpret as a call to take up arms and patrol polling stations.”

This is appalling behavior from someone tasked with running the country, and it is going to have terrible — possibly violent — consequences. Right-wing militias have caused issues, including deadly violence, in the past. This election may be a breaking point.

If we did not have a president who causes divide through xenophobia and racism, calls on white supremacy groups to “stand by,” tells his supporters to prevent voter participation and cites unverified conspiracy theories, we would not be at risk of losing our democracy.

But, the reality is that our president has done all that and more, and things are getting really serious. Not only could there be a ton of violence throughout Election Day, but he may also refuse to leave office peacefully. I never thought there would come a day in U.S. history when our president would threaten democracy to such a degree.

We must do what we can to take this fascist dictator out of office. We must vote. I already have.