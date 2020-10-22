EDITORIAL: BU should encourage voting by allowing optional classes on Nov. 3

Boston University Student Government passed a resolution Tuesday in support of optional class attendance this Election Day. A StuGov senator proposed the day become a University holiday starting 2022.

The University has recently been very vocal in support of voting. In continuation with this sentiment, the administration should allow optional attendance for students on Nov. 3. BU has encouraged its supervisors to give staff time to vote, so it would be hypocritical not to extend this policy to students.

The University should put action behind its words, and show that it does indeed care about students’ right and civic duty to participate in democracy. The college-age demographic has the lowest voter turnout among all age groups, and a day off could encourage more students to head to the polls.

Election Day was established nearly 200 years ago when the main form of transportation was horse and buggy. With elections held on the first Tuesday in November, farmers were given sufficient time for travel after church services on Sunday, and harsh winters would not yet be a problem.

We have lost sight of a mindset that caters to working-class Americans, and as a result, have hurt them by keeping Election Day on a Tuesday. So many people do not have the time to stand for hours at a polling station during the week and cannot easily get out of work to do so.

Busy college students have a similar experience, as it can be very difficult to vote in between classes and work. Election Day currently caters to older, retired generations of voters, which can result in an inaccurate reflection of our country’s desires.

An optional day of classes would also provide students a chance to get involved in the community. An open day would allow for more students to sign up as poll workers, for example, which is especially helpful when cities are wary of potential shortages.

We must reconsider if we are looking at Election Day in the proper light. In years as tumultuous as 2020, the presidential election comes with uncertainty and stress as our country heads toward a pivotal change.

But, having the day off could be the catalyst toward a changed attitude surrounding elections. This is an opportunity to excite students about their participation in democracy. Clubs and organizations can plan to vote together or work at the polls as a group.

Maybe, we can begin to celebrate the chance to exercise our civic duty of voting, rather than spend the day dreading the results. Why can’t it be one of our most patriotic holidays?

The University’s intended effects may not occur, and some will use the day to catch up on work or simply relax. Still, we must put forth our best efforts to encourage voting among young people.

If even one student benefits from having the day off, then our democracy is that much more accurately represented.

This change must also be enacted at levels beyond BU — Election Day should be deemed a federal holiday. The country still recognizes Columbus Day, which serves no importance to our culture and is not actively celebrated. Election Day, at the very least, would promote civic participation.

Compared to other global democracies, the way the U.S. holds elections is outdated and unaccommodating for voters. Many other countries have their major elections on a weekend, or recognize the day as a national holiday.

Boston University can do its part in promoting democratic participation by setting a precedent for colleges and local governments that acknowledges we all deserve a guaranteed day to have our voices heard.