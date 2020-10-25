Is it OK to not be OK? Erin Slowey, editor-in-chief at The Daily Gamecock, joins the podcast from the University of South Carolina as we discuss her editorial board’s decision to “go dark” for two weeks in the interest of mental health.
“Is It OK if I Record?” is hosted by Justin Tang, Angela Yang, and Sarah Readdean. The show is edited by Justin Tang.
Student Journalism and Mental Health feat. The Daily Gamecock’s Erin Slowey | Is It OK if I Record?
