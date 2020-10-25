Is It OK If I Record?, Multimedia, Podcasts

Student Journalism and Mental Health feat. The Daily Gamecock’s Erin Slowey | Is It OK if I Record?

by Justin Tang

Is it OK to not be OK? Erin Slowey, editor-in-chief at The Daily Gamecock, joins the podcast from the University of South Carolina as we discuss her editorial board’s decision to “go dark” for two weeks in the interest of mental health.
“Is It OK if I Record?” is hosted by Justin Tang, Angela Yang, and Sarah Readdean. The show is edited by Justin Tang.

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcasts "Is It OK if I Record?" and "East to West."

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*