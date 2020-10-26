EDITORIAL: Elitism pervades journalism, and it damages the industry

Journalism is often portrayed as a field of meritocracy, in which good clips and a passion for the job can bring anyone success. But the not-so-hidden truth is that the journalism industry is just like all the others: elitist.

Journalism is essentially a trade job. Publications don’t examine transcripts before hiring because reporting experience and writing skills are the priorities. However, gaining access to experience can be a near-impossible cycle for aspiring journalists from low-income backgrounds.

The job itself, which is known for being low-paying, can deter many from joining the industry. Those who can afford to accept a job in journalism likely have some financial cushion that allows them to pursue what essentially is a passion project that pays scraps — unless they land at a major regional or national publication.

It’s also common for journalists to switch roles and hop from outlet to outlet throughout their career, often around the country — which is costly. Such a level of job insecurity is not ideal for anyone, but is much more difficult to sustain without the safety net of financial help from family if needed.

Photojournalism as its own sector in the industry poses more challenges. In addition to the incredibly expensive camera equipment required of photographers who wish to be competitive, this field is even more male-dominated than professional newsrooms as a whole.

And before earning entrance to a professional newsroom, young journalists need to prove themselves through internships, freelance work or a slew of other experiences.

Internships are vital for building resumes and gaining skill, but the majority of journalism internships are unpaid, which automatically excludes those college students who must financially support themselves through school.

The experience is appreciated, even if it’s without compensation, but the tradeoff is simply unfair. The practice of unpaid internships leverages the paper’s success and reputable experience over the well-being and livelihood of its interns.

Newsrooms have also demonstrated a preference for those from big-name schools over smaller universities and community colleges, based on nothing more than those names alone. If the choice is between an Ivy League student and someone who goes to a state school, the Ivy League candidate often gains an automatic advantage.

This mentality is discriminatory and archaic. Staffing a newsroom to be full of those who share similar educational histories means most of these reporters will not understand their community from the perspective of someone who went to, for example, a community college.

This ensures the news reported will have a harder time matching up to an accurate reflection of that community. Meanwhile, basing someone’s journalistic ability on their education minimizes what their real lives, backgrounds and experiences have to offer.

The Daily Free Press itself is notoriously exclusionary. Editors here work 40–50 hours a week with no salary. For students who must work jobs to support themselves or their families, it’s near-impossible to then dedicate that level of time and energy toward an unpaid extracurricular — no matter how passionate they are about it.

All of these problems are not unique: most industries out there will judge applicants based on their education, connections and experience. So, what’s the big deal about it occurring in journalism?

This industry’s job is to represent the public it serves. That role is constantly compromised when publications discriminate against applicants based on their education or class background — which, by the way, are often interlinked.

The cycle of socioeconomic inequity starts early on: those who can’t afford to take on an unpaid student newspaper role will not gain the experience they need to begin with. And from there, the hurdles pile on.

While local, younger and smaller newsrooms are often diverse and serve as a fairly accurate representation of their community, many major publications are not. In newsrooms across the country, 77 percent of reporters are non-Hispanic whites and 61 percent are male, according to the Pew Research Center.

Legacy publications such as The New York Times and The Washington Post control the national conversation — in the eyes of many readers, it’s not news until the big names report it. As a result, news coverage across the country is largely swayed by a very niche group of people.

A newsroom cannot properly tell its readers’ stories if it excludes, whether actively or subconsciously, select kinds of applicants.

Across all newsrooms, leadership mentalities must change. Those who recruit are often so fixated on ticking off boxes that they are failing to see the value in different experiences.

Recruiters need tangible change in the application process to better understand the variety of skills all these journalists bring to the table. To news outlets: ask for an essay rather than a cover letter. Offer only paid internships so that every financial bracket can work with you. Learn to be accepting of all backgrounds.

Our newsrooms are as elitist as any other industry in the country, but if we are to deliver all the compelling stories we aim to tell, we must shift our focus when determining who gets to hold the pen.