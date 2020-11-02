American Protest: Biden’s campaign highlights unity, Trump’s emphasizes division

If you have read any of my columns over the last four years then you know each one has basically been a countdown to this presidential election. It is no secret I am highly critical of this administration, and my beliefs and morals go against pretty much everything President Donald Trump and his supporters believe in.

I think the past four years have been handled disastrously, with each decision making us more of a global embarrassment than the last. Take, for example, the fact that seven people who worked at the White House or on Trump’s campaign have been criminally charged — only one aspect that caused the rest of the world to laugh at us since 2016.

But, I do not want to reflect on the past because you could read all my articles and get a pretty good synopsis of my feelings since Trump’s presidency began. Instead, I want to take a look at how the current race was conducted by both parties.

I will be honest: former Vice President Joe Biden was not my first pick. I don’t know if he was even my second or third. That being said, I was going to accept whoever the Democratic Party gave me because they could not have worse morals than Trump and his base.

So, when Biden was officially named the nominee, I felt a bit of relief because I thought he would be our best bet of getting the leftists, liberals, white moderates and anti-Trump Republicans together.

As he went on to run campaign ads, post on social media, choose Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate and debate Trump — which is similar to arguing with a five-year-old — I came to support him more and more.

I noticed how he conducted this campaign with grace, propelling forward the message of a safe and unified country. He repeatedly emphasized that he does not want a country split up between Republicans and Democrats, but one that is united despite our differences.

Sure, his message is a little cliche, and our country needs to work on issues beyond unity, but it is a stark contrast to the way Trump has conducted himself during his presidency and campaign for re-election.

The message throughout Trump’s presidency has always been one of division and fear-mongering, appealing to the hatred within the hearts and minds of many Americans. He has given his supporters room to voice their hateful thoughts freely, and even to act with violence.

In 2016, Trump branded the Mexican community as rapists and drug dealers, and in recent months had protestors of the Black Lives Matter movement tear-gassed in order to make way for a church photoshoot. Clearly, he is not a man of peace, and even less so of unity.

Trump and his supporters also claim they want to go back to when this country was “great.” All this means is they wish to return to a time when the white man was in complete power, and everyone else who was different lived in hiding.

Biden calls for unification and improvement whereas Trump degrades and humiliates.

I truly believe Biden has become a pretty good candidate for taking on the atrocious way Trump and his supporters conduct themselves. Unfortunately, it still takes a white, old man to win in this country. Maybe Biden can be that man.

I hope someday there will come a time when it does not take tons of money to win the presidential election. I hope we can all feel passionate about who we vote for, instead of feeling as if we have to pick the lesser of two evils. It should not be a choice between the racist, sexist, dictator wanna-be and whoever his opponent is.

As we wait on the results from this upcoming Election Day, remember which side of history you stood on. Did you vote for the guy who emphasized our differences, made fun of people for being who they are, name-called, demonstrated incredible corruption throughout his entire administration and ignored important, undisputable science?

Or did you vote for the guy who stood up against Trump’s actions and called it for what it is: unacceptable behavior from the leader of the United States of America? I voted for unity and a better America. I hope you did, too.