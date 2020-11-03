DAILY FREE PRESS ELECTION 2020 LIVE BLOG

Election 2020 Live Blog

11:36 p.m.:

In Massachusetts, Democratic incumbent Sen. Ed Markey defeated Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor in a landslide Tuesday to keep his U.S Senate seat. — The Daily Free Press (@dailyfreepress) November 4, 2020

11:14 p.m.:

Question 1 proponents for the "right to repair" in Massachusetts declared victory and opponents have conceded, according to the Boston Globe. As of 11:10 p.m. with 62.68% reporting, results show so far 75.1% voted "yes" while 24.9% voted "no." — The Daily Free Press (@dailyfreepress) November 4, 2020

9:42 p.m.:

8/ The rally wrapped up at 8 p.m., and the group dispersed immediately after. Several businesses around the Common were boarded up, but the streets were quiet. Stay tuned for an article published later tonight. @dailyfreepress — Diana Leane (@DianaLeane) November 4, 2020

8:00 p.m.: Polls close in Massachusetts.

7:46 p.m.:

7/ Speakers throughout the night focused on the climate crisis, systemic racism and indigenous rights. Regardless of which candidate wins the presidency, they said capitalism and white supremacy must be fought. @dailyfreepress — Diana Leane (@DianaLeane) November 4, 2020

7:38 p.m.:

6/ Kevin Peterson, founder of @NewDemocracyCo1, tells the crowd, “The time is now,” to close the racial inequality gap and foster a greater democracy. @dailyfreepress pic.twitter.com/q5ycQZ5QBq — Diana Leane (@DianaLeane) November 4, 2020

7:16 p.m.:

5/ The organizers provided hot cider to the crowd, who are all wearing masks and standing apart from each other. The speakers took a break to play music and warm up. @DailyFreePress — Diana Leane (@DianaLeane) November 4, 2020

7:10 p.m.:

4/ “I love that Boston will always show up even if it’s 32 degrees out,” Gina Alkiewicz, a speaker with @NAICOB91, said to the @DailyFreePress. She said she’ll be protesting as long as it takes to see change. — Diana Leane (@DianaLeane) November 4, 2020

6:50 p.m.:

3/ “While today is Election Day, we know it’s not just about voting,” says a speaker from @SocialistBoston, who told the crowd to demand a working class future and hold the government accountable. — Diana Leane (@DianaLeane) November 3, 2020

6:49 p.m.:

Speakers are telling the crowd they aren’t satisfied with the two candidates for president on the ballot today. Progressive goals like those in the Green New Deal have been left behind, they say, as have working people. — Shaun Robinson (@shaun_robs) November 3, 2020

6:35 p.m.:

“The systems right now are only working for some, and they need to work for all,” he adds. Organizers are also collecting canned goods tonight at the rally. — Shaun Robinson (@shaun_robs) November 3, 2020

6:31 p.m.:

“It shouldn't be seen as radical in a pandemic to believe in science. It shouldn't be seen as radical where our greatest threat to the future of the globe is climate change, to believe that it exists. These are simple facts,” says Nate, an organizer with @FFCOF2020. — Shaun Robinson (@shaun_robs) November 3, 2020

6:21 p.m.:

3/ It’s pretty quiet on the Common around us. Not too many people out. A handful of storefronts facing the Common on Tremont Street are boarded up. — Shaun Robinson (@shaun_robs) November 3, 2020

6:12 p.m.:

2/ About 50 people have shown up so far. Speakers are preparing to take the mic in a moment. pic.twitter.com/FfG098AHbr — Diana Leane (@DianaLeane) November 3, 2020

6:06 p.m.: