How a College Newspaper Covered Election Day 2020 (with Allison Pirog and Colbi Edmonds) | Is It OK if I Record?

In a basement newsroom on a college campus, three editors from The Daily Free Press worked through the night to pull together a 16-story newspaper.

City editor Allison Pirog and opinion editor Colbi Edmonds join Justin, Angela and Sarah to discuss how a student news outlet covers national news — while remote. Listen for more about our early-morning catastrophes before the paper went to press.

“Is It OK if I Record?” is hosted by Justin Tang, Angela Yang, and Sarah Readdean. The show is edited by Justin Tang.