Photo, Politics GALLERY: Boston celebrates Joe Biden’s presidential win November 9, 2020 12:00 am by Lauryn Allen Boston residents filled the city’s streets in celebration after news of former Vice President Joe Biden’s election as the 46th president of the United States broke on Saturday morning. People raise their hands and cheer for Joe Biden on Boylston Street. MEGHAN SCOTT/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF One celebrator flaunts their Philadelphia 76ers shirt in celebration of Pennsylvania’s role in pushing Joe Biden over 270 electoral votes on Saturday. ANRAN XIE/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A person hanging out of their car smiles and raises their arm. ANRAN XIE/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Two people hug as the surrounding crowd applauds. MEGHAN SCOTT/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A person holding a Biden flag stands on a traffic light. MEGHAN SCOTT/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Supporters of Joe Biden cheer from their car. ANRAN XIE/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A person on a skateboard holds a shirt of President Donald Trump wearing a mask over his eyes. MEGHAN SCOTT/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A child holds a colored-in electoral map of the United States. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF People sit and stand atop Bluebikes stations and street signs to see over the crowd. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A crowd of spectators encircle a person doing a backflip. MEGHAN SCOTT/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Supporters of President Donald Trump watch the celebrations from across the street. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF One celebrator dressed from head to toe in American-flag-themed clothing stands on a planter while holding the American flag. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A person squirts two water bottles into the air. MEGHAN SCOTT/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Some members of the crowd drink champagne to celebrate Biden’s win. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF People reach out to catch a falling Donald Trump doll. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Discarded cheese puffs cover the ground. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF