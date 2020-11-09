Minority Report: A time to celebrate our democracy

If you supported the Democratic nominee this presidential election, take a week to celebrate. Be happy, dance, pop a bottle and enjoy yourself because former Vice President Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.

As a nation, we have a lot of work ahead of us. Still, this exact moment isn’t the time to hold the Biden-Harris administration accountable because it has not yet taken power or been given a chance to govern. Tune out the pessimism and jump for joy — Biden just slew the dragon.

Judging Biden before he takes the oath of office reveals a desire to criticize him for mistakes he has not had the chance to make. Before posting about “accountability,” consider letting loose and celebrating a historic victory.

A short time ago, I considered this moment unlikely. Before the pandemic, President Donald Trump oversaw a bustling economy with low unemployment and rising wages. Incumbent presidents with such strong economies tend to have a good shot at reelection.

All of this went out the window once the pandemic hit, dooming Trump to follow a disadvantageous precedent: an incumbent president loses reelection when running during an economic disaster.

Trump joins Herbert Hoover, Jimmy Carter and George H. W. Bush as the fourth president to lose reelection in the last 100 years.

Beating an incumbent president is an incredible feat for any candidate. If you cannot admire Biden for that, I don’t know what to tell you.

Biden joins Franklin D. Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton and becomes the fourth man in the last century to defeat an incumbent president. FDR, Reagan and Clinton became titans of 20th century American politics and each won a second term.

After Biden’s inauguration, I can be proud of my president again.

The world can look to the U.S. for leadership again. Children can see their president as a role model again. I can feel good about the direction of my beloved country again.

Biden’s victory speech on Saturday night embodied our country’s greatest ideals and made me proud to be an American. He called for inclusion, compassion and unity over division. He referenced one of the most powerful and enduring verses in the Bible when he said now is “a time to heal.”

Indeed, for everything there is a season. This is a season to laugh, to dance, to embrace and to love. Unity does not mean ignoring marginalized groups or neglecting the challenges we face. But, we can now heal as a nation and come together to solve our problems.

After four years of a president who could not stop ripping Americans apart and exploiting our worst fears and divisions, we will finally have a chance to link arms as a nation.

This election kept my hope in America alive, and my wish for all Biden supporters is to enjoy every second of this victory lap. We earned it.