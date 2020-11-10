I Call Foul Play: Trump has disrupted democratic norms

It was clear on Nov. 7th that now-President-elect Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris won the 2020 presidential election.

Biden garnered more votes than any other presidential candidate in U.S. election history, which earned the Biden-Harris ticket an Electoral College victory.

After President Donald Trump’s overt mishandling of a public health crisis and a summer of civil unrest, a Biden victory was unsurprising to most pollsters, pundits and political operatives.

FiveThirtyEight simulated the 2020 presidential election 40,000 times. The Biden-Harris ticket won 89 percent of those 40,000 simulations, which correctly predicted the election’s outcome.

Unfortunately, Trump is trying to delegitimize Biden’s victory. Similar to Biden’s win, Trump’s conspiracy theories of voter fraud and boundless allegations of election theft were predictable.

Trump has never been committed to the truth. This is the same man who, when former President Barack Obama was in office, helped circulate a conspiracy theory claiming the first Black president was born in Kenya and not a U.S. citizen. This undeniably racist lie was one Trump repeated and perpetuated for years.

As president, Trump knew the coronavirus was a dangerous threat to the Americans he took an oath to protect. Yet, he ignored his own scientists’ guidelines and created a false sense of security among his constituents.

Today, as the president continues to proliferate lies and conspiracies, more than 10.2 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus and nearly 240,000 have died.

That said, the president’s current favorite lie is arguably worse than his many others because it attacks a core value this country protects: democracy.

The Electoral College elected Trump in 2016. He had four long years to prove to the American people he was the right leader for our country. But, the people have spoken and did not choose him to continue into a second term.

Instead of acting courteously, respecting the people’s democratic voice and admitting defeat like other one-term presidents have before him, Trump has chosen to file lawsuits in multiple states.

Maybe Trump never respected democracy or the values this country stands for in the first place.

He was definitely never fit for such a respected office to begin with, and this is why the American people voted him out.

In the end, democracy will persevere, regardless of Trump’s egotistical and self-interested actions.