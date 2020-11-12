Dear Men: Women’s sports deserve more credit

So, men traditionally have bigger muscles than women. Who’s to say this makes their sports more legitimate or interesting to watch? Big whoop, I say.

Anyone remember when Carli Lloyd scored three goals in 16 minutes during the 2015 World Cup final? Her estrogen and breasts certainly didn’t get in the way there.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team dominates as one of the strongest teams in the world. The USWNT holds four World Cup titles, while the U.S. men’s national soccer team didn’t even qualify to attend the tournament in 2018.

Still, the women’s team is severely mistreated. USWNT players were paid nearly $4 million less in bonuses in 2015 than the underperforming men’s team. The women’s team won the World Cup. The USMNT only made it to the round of 16 in the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

In response, 28 USWNT players filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender discrimination.

This claim was ultimately thrown out by the judge, and former U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro revealed his blatant sexism when he said men’s soccer “requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength” than women’s.

Even the U.S. men’s team supported the lawsuit and said in a statement the USWNT deserved “at least triple” what the men had earned in their last deal.

The sports world wants us to think men’s sports are more interesting, and thus they deserve bigger budgets and a brighter spotlight. It’s all a lie.

Women’s sports are covered in only about 4 percent of sports media. However, women account for 40 percent of all sports participants, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

If the media showed women in a different light, would it change your mind about their qualifications to play sports? I can assure you we are qualified, but you are being misinformed by what you see in the news.

The mentality that women are biologically inferior to men is no different than the outdated idea we were too dumb to vote. So tell me, are we still too emotional to be elected into the White House? Too unathletic to win the Wimbledon and break sports records?

A world in which sports will showcase the truth about our qualifications is closer than it appears. When the USWNT won the World Cup in 2015, it was the most-watched soccer game in the history of American television.

Interestingly, Boston University has actually been investing more in their women’s sports than their men’s. Female athletes receive 147 percent of the financial aid male athletes get, according to College Factual. Meanwhile, our neighbors at Boston College give female athletes 78 percent the aid allotted to their male counterparts.

It’s hard to pinpoint the reason BU has taken this initiative, but it may be credited to the success of women’s field hockey, ice hockey, lacrosse and other highly ranked teams.

Excuses are becoming scarce when it comes to the lack of gender equality in sports. I propose we stop making excuses at all.

Although the media has controlled what we have to say about women’s sports up until this point, we have the power to take back the narrative. After this pandemic ends, consider watching the BU’s women’s ice hockey team, which is ranked nationally. Watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup too, where the U.S. must fight to keep its first-place title.

Women’s sports don’t have to be niche, and representation doesn’t have to be a feminist movement. True sports fans will enjoy watching anyone exhibit their athleticism, regardless of gender.