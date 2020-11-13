East to West: Nov. 13, 2020 (100th Episode Special)

It’s the 100th episode of East to West! We’ll take a look back on the past two years of BU’s trusted news podcast. Also, the news, of course — we’ll cover how BU Greek Life is working to strengthen inclusion of marginalized genders, what the new Title IX updates mean for reporting sexual misconduct, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Edward Sturm, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Edward Sturm, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker

EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney and Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Vanessa Bartlett, Jun Li, Emily Stevenson, Samuele Petruccelli, Isabella Abraham, Julia Ermi

