East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Nov. 13, 2020 (100th Episode Special)

by Justin Tang

It’s the 100th episode of East to West! We’ll take a look back on the past two years of BU’s trusted news podcast. Also, the news, of course — we’ll cover how BU Greek Life is working to strengthen inclusion of marginalized genders, what the new Title IX updates mean for reporting sexual misconduct, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Edward Sturm, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Edward Sturm, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker

EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney and Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Vanessa Bartlett, Jun Li, Emily Stevenson, Samuele Petruccelli, Isabella Abraham, Julia Ermi

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcasts "Is It OK if I Record?" and "East to West."

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*