HBO Campus Brand Manager and BUTV10 producer Alex Ross regales the boys with tales of fashion in suburbia, gives us her broadcast journalism GOATs, talks buying clothes from celebrities, and the importance of being literate. Armand will probably get mad at that last bit, but it’s not like he can read this.

(This episode was not sponsored by Taco Bell Cantina).

“Clout Chasing” contains language some may find explicit or offensive.