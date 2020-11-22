Politics Philosophized: The marijuana industry is not inclusive of BIPOC businesses

Marijuana dispensaries are primarily owned by white people. However, people of color are often disproportionately affected by marijuana arrests and have seen no benefit from its legalization. We must reexamine an industry where white-owned businesses profit off of a substance that is putting POC behind bars.

To combat this problem, firstly, states should prioritize granting marijuana grower and dispensary licenses to smaller businesses over large companies.

Massive corporations such as Altria, which owns Marlboro and Philip Morris cigarettes, have decided to take stake in the cannabis market. By doing so, they push out smaller businesses who want to compete in the market.

When corporations push out small businesses, they are creating a capitalistic monopoly on cannabis that eliminates opportunities for other, often marginalized communities to benefit from the industry.

More Black- and POC-owned companies can get involved in the industry, which would help combat major tobacco companies’ domination in the cannabis market and allow a space for diverse businesses. Diversified business in the cannabis industry would allow job opportunities for a greater number of people outside of multinational corporations.

Another important aspect of making the marijuana industry fair is removing the criminal records of those who were charged for marijuana possession. Despite similar usage habits, Black people are nearly four times as likely to be arrested for possessing marijuana compared to white people, according to an American Civil Liberties Union report.

Convicted felons are often not given the same job opportunities as those without a criminal record. By forgiving these charges, people will have a better chance of finding employment, which will counteract some of the inequities currently in the job market.

The marijuana industry can potentially become a place for anyone — not just multinational corporations — interested in growing or selling marijuana. Those who were convicted of crimes involving the sale of marijuana would be free to continue their business under a legal framework. Once a person leaves jail, they should not be punished forever, especially when people are profiting off of the substance that incarcerated them to begin with.

We must remember that people are still sitting in jail for marijuana possession while others are making a business out of it. We have no legitimate argument about the cannabis industry without recognizing the importance of widespread legalization.

With that being said, both options face a long road ahead. Marijuana may have the chance to be legalized at a federal level, but those major corporations will not easily give up their hold on the industry. Nonetheless, we must continue to lobby for a more just economy that protects those who are hurt by unfair legislation.

The marijuana industry can become more equitable for everyone rather than simply dominated by the big few. Anyone who wants a job in this industry should have an opportunity regardless of conviction status.