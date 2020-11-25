I’m the Sweaty Penguin Guy with Ethan Brown



Ethan Brown, host of The Sweaty Penguin, an environmental science podcast here at BU, sits down with the boys to talk why Fast Fashion is killing polar bears, actually putting effort into podcasting, and dropping BARS on the UN Environment Programme. Taco Bell does not sponsor this podcast but it probably should at this point, right? Who do I talk to about it? Anyways, Ethan came in a bowtie. How cool is that? He brought notes! Our man did his work on this here show, so listen because otherwise his labor is being exploited.

“Clout Chasing” contains language some may find explicit or offensive.