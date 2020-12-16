The Jacob Wittenberg Redemption Episode (with Jacob Wittenberg)

BY GOD THAT’S JAKE BREWER’S MUSIC!!!! Jacob Wittenberg comes BACK to the podcast factory to round out a STAR-STUDDED SEASON 3. He chopped it up with the boys on the magic of veganism, wielding his young person knowledge to build up is company FRNDLY Media, and dealing with some HOT HOT Intellectual Property law issues 🥵. Also Jacob and Carter really find a way to grind Armand’s gears on this one, mans mustache got his SUPREME boxers tangled in a twist. That’s showbiz, baby! See ya in January you mindless hogs!

“Clout Chasing” contains language some may find explicit or offensive.”