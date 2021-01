Welcome back BU hockey fans! In the first episode of the 2020-21 Terrier Hockey Talk podcast, hosts Chad Jones, Caroline Fernandez, Belle Fraser, and Joe Pohoryles react to an opening series against Providence College, Travis Roy, empty arenas, and the adjustment to virtual journalism. Stay tuned for weekly episodes every Monday!

