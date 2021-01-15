East to West: January 15, 2021

In the Season 5 Premiere of East to West, the Daily Free Press covers how Boston University faculty and leadership responded to insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the virtual Back2BU panels hosted by Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s nomination for Secretary of Labor, and more.

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Katrina Liu, Sarah Wager

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Mia Parker, Nellie Maloney, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Nick Kolev, Anna Vidergar, Madhri Yehiya, Daniel Kool, Isabella Abraham

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired January 15, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.