East to West: Jan. 18, 2021

In this episode, the Daily Free Press covers BU’s COVID-19 vaccine roll out, a COVID-19 spike on campus as students arrive for the start of the spring semester, and a BU hosted panel about the recent attack on the U.S. Capitol.
FEATURING: Justin Tang
WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Justin Tang, Nellie Maloney, Katrina Liu, Sarah Wager
EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Vanessa Bartlett, Emily Stevenson, Yiran Yu
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
This episode originally aired on January 18, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.