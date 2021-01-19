Capturing 2021: a Spring preview of FreeP photography

Last semester, The Daily Free Press continued reporting under the constraints of the pandemic. This Spring, the photo section plans to continue our efforts to inform the Boston University community.

In-person events will still be limited this semester, but our team of 30 staff photographers will continue to safely cover events at BU and across Boston. While we’ll prioritize the health and safety of ourselves and other members of the campus and city communities, we recognize the importance of independent journalism.

The photo section will contribute to the FreeP’s mission of thorough and objective reporting and informative content.

Around campus, we’ll capture this strange moment in time by documenting life under the Learn from Anywhere hybrid learning model and continued health and safety measures. We aim to highlight efforts by students, staff, faculty and administration to combat the spread of COVID-19, ranging from student-led campaigns to vaccine distribution.

We’ll also cover other happenings on campus, whether it be virtual panels or the introduction of new programs and services, such as the Newbury Center for first-generation students. With the return of sports to schools across the Patriot League and Hockey East, we hope to include coverage of BU Athletics as teams navigate their seasons.

Another central focus of our coverage both on and off campus will be social justice movements and demonstrations, which we documented last summer and fall. With continued discussions around the country on equality and reform, we hope to contribute to that conversation by showcasing activists’ efforts in a manner that protects their safety in person and online.

In the greater Boston area, we’ll cover the impact of new leadership transitions at the federal and local levels. We’ll also report on the effects of coronavirus and other issues concerning Boston residents, including frontline workers, students, business owners and members of various local communities.

While the landscape of journalism and the world itself continues to change daily during these unusual and unpredictable times, we are prepared to document anything and everything through our lenses.