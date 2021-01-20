Terrier Hockey Talk: January 20, 2021

In the second edition of Terrier Hockey Talk, the BHB recaps both Sunday and Monday’s victories over No. 6/8 UMass Amherst, commenting on Drew Comesso’s superstar potential, the impact of this year’s freshman class, and the determination we’ve seen from this Terrier roster. While making long term predictions and struggling with some Hockey East last names, the BHB looks ahead to a men’s series against Maine and a women’s series against UConn. This episode was edited by Jackson Machesky.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/