Circling the Hub: A Spring preview of city coverage

The Daily Free Press has covered the City of Boston as it weaves through a nearly year-long period of loss and resilience brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Spring, the city news team will maintain its coverage of a shifting Boston through the following areas of focus:

Citywide Reopening

Boston businesses, especially those in the hospitality and entertainment industries, remain hindered by the pandemic.

The Baker-Polito Administration rolled back the state’s reopening in early December, following a post-Thanksgiving increase in COVID-19 cases. Massachusetts remains in phase three, step one of its reopening plan — with additional limits on gatherings in effect until Sunday unless extended.

As the state progresses further into reopening, FreeP will continue to monitor the pandemic’s effects on local businesses, cultural events and the Boston community.

Vaccination Efforts

City and state officials are currently working to expand access to approved COVID-19 vaccines, implementing a three-phase, need-based rollout plan. Landmarks are already being converted into community vaccination sites as the first doses are administered.

Throughout the semester, we will provide coverage of citywide vaccination progress, the creation of new vaccination sites and the impact of new vaccines on community health.

The 2021 Mayoral Race

Mayor Marty Walsh was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as Secretary of Labor in the Biden-Harris Administration.

The mayor’s withdrawal from reelection opens up this year’s mayoral race — an election in which incumbents are historically hard to beat — to a range of newcomers.

Although Walsh awaits confirmation by the Senate, hopeful candidates, such as City Councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell are stepping up their campaign efforts, with more likely to announce bids in the coming months. We will keep readers up to date on candidates, their platforms and campaign events.

Police Accountability

Following nationwide protests against police brutality, Mayor Walsh and the Boston City Council filed an ordinance to create the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency in November, which was formalized this month. The following month, the Commonwealth passed a major policing reform bill, which banned chokeholds and allowed officers to report co-workers’ behavior.

As these changes continue to materialize, we will monitor their impact, efficacy and reception within the community — speaking to residents, policy analysts and local activists.

Neighborhood Issues

In addition to citywide news, The Daily Free Press will maintain a focus on local issues — everything from pest infestations to library renovations — aiming to highlight potentially underrepresented issues that matter to local residents.











