From Danielsen to Nickerson: a Spring preview of campus coverage

Spring 2021 promises to be an exciting and unpredictable semester for Boston University. As BU goes forward with its Learn from Anywhere model, it remains to be seen how the University will adapt to vastly different circumstances from the Fall.

COVID-19 case numbers are up not just nationally and in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, but on campus as well. The number of students in isolation housing throughout winter break has far exceeded the numbers in the Fall semester — even before the majority of students have moved back in. BU is also expecting a higher number of students back on campus than last semester.

The administration has remained steadfast about maintaining the LfA model as long as possible, but the circumstances of the coming months ma

y change that. The campus section will certainly keep the BU community updated on how the pandemic is affecting students and faculty.

Another aspect the BU community will have to contend with is the faculty and staff response to the University’s policies during the pandemic. In recent weeks, multiple professors have publicly spoken out about their frustrations with administration and its attitude toward the health and safety of its workers.

The campus section is committed to sharing the stories of faculty and staff and making sure nothing goes unreported.

The response to the pandemic and vaccine rollout plan will also be a big issue for the BU campus this year. How will BU’s vaccine priority work? When will the student population be offered vaccines? Could we have a normal Fall semester after the summer? These questions are crucial in determining just how soon the BU community can expect some return to normality, and we plan to answer them.

Aside from these important topics, this semester will no doubt bring surprises for BU. The campus news team is excited to get started and tell you all about them.











