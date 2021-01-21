Full-court press: a Spring preview of FreeP sports coverage

The sports section of The Daily Free Press will explore a vital aspect of the Boston University community this semester. BU students, faculty and alumni share a common, deep interest in our athletics. At DFP sports, we aim to service our community with complete coverage of this essential part of campus life.

We will strive to cover every BU athletics event with in-depth recaps of how games happened and their impact on our Terriers. Interviews with coaches and athletes will provide further insight into our teams.

From ice hockey and basketball in the winter to our expanded slate of Patriot League play — softball, field hockey, soccer, lacrosse, tennis and swim & dive — in the Spring, DFP sports will bring you full coverage.

We have a full commitment to cover our teams equally, which means prioritizing equitable coverage between men’s and women’s sports. The BU community — us included — take pride in our athletes, and we will be sure to let our teams shine.

Beyond game recaps by our Division One teams, there will be coverage brought to BU club sports and esports teams. Further, we will venture to cover the realms of professional sports with our weekly NBA, MLB, NFL and NHL columns.

We believe our student-athletes are interesting both on and off the field, court, ice and diamond. This semester, as always, we will characterize our Terriers beyond their roles on their teams. We look forward to sharing our Terriers’ stories and are excited for the semester to come.











