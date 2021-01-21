Press play: A Spring preview of podcast coverage

For the Spring 2021 semester, the podcast section of The Daily Free Press has expanded tremendously, and will be publishing at least five podcasts concurrently, including old favorites and new investigative projects.

FreeP’s premier news podcast East to West returned to Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts Jan. 14.

Episodes are released every Monday and Friday to provide Boston University students with the campus and city news they need to stay informed.

Terrier Hockey Talk also returned to The Daily Free Press podcast line-up Jan. 13 after a year-long hiatus.

Hosted by Boston Hockey Blog writers Chad Jones, Caroline Fernandez, Joe Pohoryles and Belle Fraser, Terrier Hockey Talk discusses BU’s men’s and women’s hockey teams, providing game recaps — along with previews and predictions for upcoming games — every Monday.

Furthermore, Clout Chasing, a fashion and culture podcast hosted by Armand Manoukian and Carter Farnsworth, will return for its fourth season in the coming weeks, with episodes released weekly on Wednesdays.

Clout Chasing is currently fundraising to keep their podcast fully funded for the foreseeable future. For more information, visit @dfp.podcasts on Instagram.

Is It Okay If I Record?, a podcast that provides an inside look into how student journalists view and practice their craft, will begin publishing its second season this Sunday.

Hosts Angela Yang, Sarah Readdean and Jackson Machesky plan to address a variety of topics, including diversity in journalism, pressure to succeed in the industry and the process of finding work post-graduation.

FreeP will also be introducing a brand-new podcast about college admissions called Fair Admission.

Hosted by Edward Sturm, Fair Admission takes an investigative look at the college admissions process, attempting to answer the question as to whether college admissions are really fair.

Since its inception three years ago, the podcast section has grown exponentially in number and quality, and we cannot wait for you to listen.

Be sure to follow all of the podcasts above wherever you get your podcasts, and check out our podcast archive at dfpress.co/podcasts.











