East to West: Jan. 22, 2021

by Jackson Machesky

In this special Sports edition of East to West, the Daily Free Press covers BU men’s hockey surprising victories over UMass Amherst, the end of BU women’s basketball’s winning streak, a string of losses from BU men’s basketball, and more.

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Charles Moore

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Charles Moore, Nellie Maloney, Katrina Liu, Mia Parker

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY:  Chad Jones, Amanda Purcell, Maxwell Bevington, Charles Moore

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ 

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired January 22, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.

Author: Jackson MacheskyJackson Machesky is a Junior studying Political Science in the College of Arts and Sciences and Journalism in the College of Communications, and the Podcast Editor for Spring 2021. He is the writer and host of the Daily Free Press podcast "Blaming the Messenger," and co-host of "East to West."

