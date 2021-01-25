East to West: Jan. 25, 2021

In this episode of East to West, the Daily Free Press covers restrictions for CFA musicians and provides a preview of campus and city coverage for the Spring 2021 semester.
FEATURING: Justin Tang, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu
WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker
EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Aaron Velasco, Nick Kolev, Daniel Kool
This episode originally aired on January 25, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.