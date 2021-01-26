Terrier Hockey Talk: Jan. 26, 2021

In episode 3 of Terrier Hockey Talk, the Boston Hockey Blog looks into the depth of this Terrier roster and the team’s ability to produce from all lines, Hockey East’s new scheduling plan, and the men’s team sweep of the University of Maine. With discussions of a new team-identity and the end of the one-and-done era, the BHB looks into what makes this year’s Terrier squad different. This episode was edited by Jackson Machesky.

