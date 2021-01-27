BU athletics suspended for remainder of January due to COVID-19

Boston University Athletics announced Wednesday that all athletic activities are suspended for the remainder of January. Three BU sports teams resumed play this month after the pandemic ended their seasons in March.

The department cites an increase in on-campus positive COVID-19 tests in the last week. BU men’s and women’s basketball was preparing to play the College of the Holy Cross this weekend, while BU men’s and women’s ice hockey was gearing up for a battle against rival Boston College.

BU students and alumni are likely disappointed by the announcement, said Morgan Clark, vice president of public relations for the BU Dog Pound — a vocal, student-led ice hockey cheering squad.

“Of course, everyone was very disappointed that we wouldn’t be able to watch BU sports this weekend,” Clark said. “But I think my first reaction was just that I was glad that the University was doing what was safest for everybody, COVID wise.”

BU Athletics was finding success on the court and rink at the conclusion of last week. Women’s basketball touts a 5-1 record, while the men’s team just snapped a five-game losing skid with a decisive series sweep over Lafayette College.

On the ice, men’s hockey took both games against the University of Maine on their way to their first ranking of the season at No. 15, and women’s hockey also found success in a series split with Maine.

“At least from the perspective of the Dog Pound, we are so excited that many of our athletic teams are doing really well right now,” Clark said. “We’re very excited to see where the season goes, whenever it is that athletics can resume.”

The suspension will last until BU Athletics releases a schedule for future events at the end of the month.