Ananya Panchal, Diversity and Inclusion Chair for the Daily Free Press, joins Is It Okay if I Record? to discuss the importance of diversity in the field of journalism, implicit biases in reporting, and how the FreeP plans to address diversity concerns for the Spring 2021 semester. This episode was edited by Angela Yang.

