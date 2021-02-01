East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Jan. 31, 2021

by Justin Tang

Happy Monday! Today, we cover why ResLife exempted RAs from BU student COVID regulations and continuing communication issues with BU’s classroom moderators. Plus, a recap of Mayor Marty Walsh’s legacy on the City of Boston. Tune in now!

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker, Katrina Liu

EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Madhri Yehiya, Anne Jonas, Emily Stevenson, Aaron Velasco, Daniel Kool

This episode originally aired Feb. 1, 2021.For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcasts "Is It OK if I Record?" and "East to West."

