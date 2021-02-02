Terrier Hockey Talk: Feb. 2, 2021

In the fourth edition of Terrier Hockey Talk, the Boston Hockey Blog talks about the cancellation of the Battle of Comm Ave and what could’ve been if the series had been played. Later, the THT crew highlights some of the bright spots on the Terrier’s blue line, the women’s split series with Maine, and a ranking of their favorite advertisements from the livestreams.

