Gender Justice: We need to better address domestic violence

Quarantine has been understandably stressful for many. As the pandemic continues, we keep to our small bubbles and completely isolate when the time calls for it.

Other countries, such as the United Kingdom, Israel and Western Australia, are under national lockdown due to the new COVID-19 strain. Overall, the past year has not been great for our mental and physical health.

Unfortunately, those in abusive relationships are at an even higher risk of harm during the pandemic. Many abusers typically isolate their victims from friends and family to make them more susceptible to manipulation tactics. The pandemic has only exacerbated this vulnerability for abuse victims by forcing them to live with their abuser 24/7.

These instances of violent, abusive behavior behind closed doors have only been increasing. This increase is referred to as the “Shadow Pandemic.”

Many countries have reported a drastic increase in calls to domestic violence helplines. In Australia, 40 percent of hotline workers reported an uptick in calls for help with severe domestic violence, according to a New South Wales survey.

This is not surprising at all considering domestic violence is an epidemic that claims an upsettingly high number of victims each year. Almost 250 million women and girls have experienced violence from a relationship, according to the 2020 United Nations article.

These are terrifying numbers to fathom — so many women and girls are being hurt with no means to escape. These statistics will only worsen as the pandemic rages on and more quarantines are needed. Domestic abuse is an obvious, ongoing and global humanitarian crisis.

Domestic violence does happen to all genders as well, though women make up the majority of victims. It is estimated that one in four women and one in nine men are victims of physical or sexual violence from an intimate partner.

Furthermore, resources for abuse victims are incredibly lacking. Many people do not report violence against them because of fear, shame or lack of support — if they are isolated, they may feel they have nowhere to turn.

Many survivors also anticipate discrimination or threats from police, who are known to victim-blame and dismiss cases. There is a fear that authorities will downplay the situation or become hostile and blame victims for what is happening.

This is a failure on society’s part — every person should have a safety net if their partner starts hurting them. It is truly heartbreaking that so many people are left alone during their abuse.

Thankfully, there are many shelters and grassroots organizations that are working to fix this problem, but they can’t do it alone. It is time for countries all over the world to enact legislation to create more resources for victims and educate the public on signs of domestic violence.

This way, we can prevent the cycle of violence by identifying when someone is in a potentially dangerous situation.

We also need to properly educate our children on healthy relationships and ways to process their emotions to prevent further intimate partner violence in the next generations.

If children are made aware of what a healthy relationship is supposed to look like from a young age, they may notice the red flags before it is too late. Additionally, if they know how to process their emotions and communicate, they may be less likely to lash out in future relationships.

