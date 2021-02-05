Off the Post: David Krejci is both underrated and invaluable

David Krejci has flown under the radar in the Boston sports hierarchy during his career. Since debuting with the Boston Bruins in the 2006-07 season, and hitting his stride with a 73-point campaign in 2008-09, the centerman has been an important cog in one of the most successful eras in Bruins history. At 34 years old — and in the final year of a six-year extension — he is still producing for Boston.

Last month, Krejci vaulted past Roman Hamrlik to claim the fifth-most assists in NHL history. Jaromir Jagr, who Krejci both admired growing up and played with in Boston, is significantly in the lead with 1,155 helpers.

Krejci’s time in Black and Gold has been chock-full of memorable moments. After a wrist injury knocked him out of the playoffs against the Flyers in 2010, he would come back stronger than ever the next year. Centering Nathan Horton and Milan Lucic in 2011, Krejci was masterful with the puck.

After getting past Montreal in the first round of the 2010-11 Stanley Cup playoffs, Boston would have their shot at a rematch with Philadelphia. The Bruins, especially Krejci, wanted another crack at the Flyers after giving up a 3-0 series to them the year prior.

He set the tone early, by finishing a nifty backhand score under two minutes into game one. In game two’s overtime, Krejci buried a slot shot to propel the Bruins to their second straight win in The City of Brotherly Love.

After Boston swept Philadelphia out of the playoffs, the vaunted Tampa Bay Lightning stood between the Bruins and a Stanley Cup Finals appearance. The series was tied at 3-3 and back in Boston. During the third period of an epic seventh game, Krejci looked to break the 0-0 tie.

After swaggering into the offensive zone, he saw Horton driving to the net. Through two Tampa Bay skaters, Krejci beautifully served a pass to his winger, who then deflected the puck into the back of the net. The slick feed led to the only score of the game for either team.

The Bruins moved on to the Stanley Cup Finals against the Vancouver Canucks. In another thrilling seven-game series, Boston would come out on top for their first Stanley Cup in 39 years. Krejci led all playoff skaters — not just the Bruins — with 12 goals and 23 points.

In the 2013 playoffs, while the Bruins came up short in the finals to the Chicago Blackhawks, Krejci again was first with 17 postseason assists and 26 points.

Despite his successful career wearing the Spoked-B, Krejci does not have the same fanfare other great Bruins have garnered over this past decade and change. There are a few reasons why number 46 has been underrated by the fan base over his 15-year career.

He scores a fair amount of goals — at least 20 on four occasions — but has never been an incredible lamp lighter. Krejci has always been a pass-first forward, evidenced by the fact he has never finished a campaign with more goals than assists. His offensive production, while impressive, is not as quite as appealing as other Bruins’.

In addition, Krejci is not a physical player or known for a gritty defensive style, which are two traits Boston desires in their hockey players. While he is certainly not lazy or sub-par in his own-zone, his defensive play is more subtle than eye-popping.

Another factor is Krejci has not skated with consistent wingers for over half a decade now. The Bruins’ inability to find a second line right-winger for Krejci to dish the puck to has been a problem since Jarome Iginla left Boston after the 2014 season.

With the second line not always producing, and often an obvious reason to point to after playoff defeats, some viewers see Krejci as the reason why Boston lacks secondary scoring. Because he is the highest-paid Bruins player, fans long for more production from him and his line-mates.

But the biggest reason Krejci is underappreciated by a portion of the fan base is that the other top Boston center during this run, Patrice Bergeron, is cherished by all Bruins fans. His leadership, character, defense and playmaking ability are eye-catching. Not to mention, Bergeron certainly plays into the dramatics.

When the Bruins hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2011, it was Bergeron who tallied two goals, including a shorthanded score that broke any will the Canucks had left. Bergeron provided the offense that propelled Boston to their first championship since 1972.

However, Bruins fans often forget that Krejci, not Bergeron, centered the first line when Boston reached the Stanley Cup Finals twice in three years. And while Bergeron has a deserved reputation as being a phenomenal playoff performer, Krejci has put up more postseason points in fewer games than Bergeron.

There is a real chance that this is Krejci’s last year in Boston. He is a free agent at year’s end and will turn 35 in April. While much of Krejci’s value does not jump off the screen, Bruins fans will certainly notice when he is gone.