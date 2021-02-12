Changes to the dining hall menu affect students meals, plans

Boston University dining hall menus often unexpectedly change before meal services, which students say has caused them inconveniences with their number of meal swipes, dietary restrictions and overall expectations.

In many cases, these sudden substitutions are a result of the lack of availability of certain ingredients, Marketing Director of BU Dining James Boushka wrote in an email.

“BU Dining has a vast network of suppliers, but on occasion a particular ingredient may not be available,” Boushka wrote. “And, on occasion a single ingredient may impact several menu items.”

Boushka wrote that menu planning is a “rigorous and detailed process” that involves production managers, Sargent College of Nutrition dietitians, production managers, chefs and student feedback.

“When menu items need to change due to the unforeseen availability of ingredients, BU Dining identifies an alternative recipe that meets the same nutritional requirements, and we do our best to match the flavor profiles of the dish that was replaced,” Boushka wrote.

College of General Studies freshman Bhavika Goyal said she is a vegetarian and has limited meal options in the dining hall.

“If the vegetarian option I was looking forward to was not available,” Goyal said, “it makes it really difficult for me as there’s only particular things I can eat.”

She said changes to the menu can waste her meal swipes and cost her a meal.

“If I see it and if I swipe and I go there and that’s not there that also wastes my swipe,” Goyal said, “and that also leads to me not having that meal for the day.”

Meera Patel, a senior in Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, is also a vegetarian and said she has experienced issues with menu changes before.

“If they change that last minute then it’s just very frustrating,” Patel said, “and also you don’t know what else to eat at that time.”

She said the layout of the dining halls can be confusing, which added to the difficulties of finding a substitute meal.

“Sometimes going through the dining hall, navigating through the dining hall, is a little overwhelming itself,” she said. “So if they change the menu last minute, you’re like, ‘Oh, where’s this?’”

CGS freshman Sofia Marin said she is lactose intolerant and eats vegan meals from the dining hall. She said the changes could have some upsides.

“Honestly, I think it’s good for variety but it also sucks for those that have dietary restrictions,” Marin said.

She said the dining halls should have a staple meal for students to rely upon in case the menu changes last-minute.

For Goyal, dining hall menu changes can affect her overall plans for the day.

“When you look forward to something, you change your plans for it kind of, so instead of eating out you’re going to the dining hall,” Goyal said. “Changing last moment is hurting the students in a way.”











