East to West: Feb. 12, 2021

Content Warning: This episode of East to West contains mention of sexual assault.

In today’s episode, we cover the university-wide sexual assault protest, a series of break-ins in South Campus, a protest at South Station calling for Former President Trump’s conviction, and more.

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker, Charles Moore, Katrina Liu

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker, Charles Moore, Katrina Liu, Veronica Thompson

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Lily Kepner, Sam Trottenberg, Aaron Velasco, Anne Jonas, Vanessa Bartlett, Madhri Yehiya, and Tanisha Bhat

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

This episode originally aired Feb. 12, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.