On this special Valentine’s Day episode of Is It OK if I Record, hosts Angela Yang, Sarah Readdean and Jackson Machesky blind-react to a Huffington Post article that details why you shouldn’t date, and talk about why they agree and disagree.

This episode was edited by Angela Yang.

Music: Honey Bee by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/