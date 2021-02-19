East to West: Feb. 19, 2021

Happy Black History Month! Today on East to West, we cover the history and importance of Umoja, Boston University’s Black Student Union chapter, high levels of gentrification in Boston, the reopening of BU’s Fitness and Recreation Center, and more.
FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker
WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker, Nellie Maloney, Katrina Liu, Rani Thompson
EDITED BY: Mia Parker
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Anne Jonas, Madhri Yehiya, Emily Stevenson, Sam Trottenberg, Madison Mercado
