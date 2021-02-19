East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Feb. 19, 2021

by Jackson Machesky

Happy Black History Month! Today on East to West, we cover the history and importance of Umoja, Boston University’s Black Student Union chapter, high levels of gentrification in Boston, the reopening of BU’s Fitness and Recreation Center, and more.

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker, Nellie Maloney, Katrina Liu, Rani Thompson

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Anne Jonas, Madhri Yehiya, Emily Stevenson, Sam Trottenberg, Madison Mercado

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ 

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ 

This episode originally aired Feb. 19, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.

Author: Jackson MacheskyJackson Machesky is a Junior studying Political Science in the College of Arts and Sciences and Journalism in the College of Communications, and the Podcast Editor for Spring 2021. He is the writer and host of the Daily Free Press podcast "Blaming the Messenger," and co-host of "East to West."

