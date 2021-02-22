East to West: Feb. 22, 2021

Today on East to West, we cover a boycott on in-person BU Library services, anti-Asian racism on campus, the donation of the brain of former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center for research, and more.
FEATURING: Justin Tang, Veronica Thompson, Ele Berger
WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Ele Berger, Veronica Thompson, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker, Katrina Liu, Sarah Wager
EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Tanisha Bhat, Vanessa Bartlett, Samuele Petruccelli, Katarzyna Jezak, Charles Moore
This episode originally aired Feb. 22, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.