East to West: Feb. 22, 2021

by Justin Tang

Today on East to West, we cover a boycott on in-person BU Library services, anti-Asian racism on campus, the donation of the brain of former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center for research, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Veronica Thompson, Ele Berger

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Ele Berger, Veronica Thompson, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker, Katrina Liu, Sarah Wager

EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Tanisha Bhat, Vanessa Bartlett, Samuele Petruccelli, Katarzyna Jezak, Charles Moore

This episode originally aired Feb. 22, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcasts "Is It OK if I Record?" and "East to West."

